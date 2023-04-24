Martina Merz seeking to step down as Thyssenkrupp CEO

ThyssenKrupp AG annual results news conference in Essen
Martina Merz, CEO of German industrial and technology business group ThyssenKrupp AG poses ahead of the annual results news conference in Essen, Germany, November 17, 2022. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

April 24 (Reuters) - Martina Merz is seeking to step down from her position as Thyssenkrupp's (TKAG.DE) chief executive, the German industrial group said on Monday, without giving a reason for the move.

The group's supervisory board decided to recommend Norma Group (NOEJ.DE) CEO Miguel Angel Lopez Borrego to succeed Merz, the company added.

Shareholder pressure on Merz had been mounting in recent months over a turnaround of the sprawling conglomerate that was seen as too slow and not far-reaching enough.

Shares in Thyssenkrupp were down 6.71% after the announcement.

Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk, Editing by Friederike Heine

