Mastercard blocks multiple Russian financial institutions from network

A Mastercard logo is seen on a credit card in this picture illustration August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Mastercard has blocked multiple financial institutions from the Mastercard payment network as a result of sanction orders on Russia, it said late on Monday.

Mastercard will continue to work with regulators to abide fully by compliance obligations, the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

