1 minute read
Mastercard blocks multiple Russian financial institutions from network
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 28 (Reuters) - Mastercard has blocked multiple financial institutions from the Mastercard payment network as a result of sanction orders on Russia, it said late on Monday.
Mastercard will continue to work with regulators to abide fully by compliance obligations, the company said in a statement.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.