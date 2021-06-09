Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Mastercard removes its brand from Copa America -reports

1 minute read

A Mastercard logo is seen on a credit card in this picture illustration August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White//File Photo

Mastercard Inc (MA.N) has decided to temporarily remove its brands from Copa America in Brazil, although the payments company remains a sponsor of the soccer tournament, Brazilian media outlets reported on Wednesday.

The move comes as Copa America is facing criticism as it was moved to Brazil, despite it having the world's third worst outbreak of coronavirus outside the United States and India and the second-deadliest.

In a statement sent to newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, Mastercard said it has decided not to "activate" its sponsorship of Copa America in Brazil.

Mastercard did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the matter.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 10:15 AM UTCReddit darling Clover Health set for record high in latest 'meme stock' rally

Shares of Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV.O) jumped 18% and were on course to hit an all-time high on Wednesday, with individual traders on online discussion forums pumping up the stock a day after they sent it soaring about 86%.

BusinessGig companies' push for state-level worker laws faces divided labor movement
BusinessGameStop set to report results as shares reach for peak
BusinessBond yields hit fresh 1-month low as taper bets recede
BusinessExxon's board shakeup could force review of billions of dollars in spending