Match Group asks Dutch regulators to reveal possible Apple antitrust decision

The dating app Tinder is shown on an Apple iPhone in this photo illustration taken February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Illustration/File Photo

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Match Group Inc (MTCH.O) on Friday filed a letter with Dutch competition authorities saying it believes the regulator has reached a decision in a complaint against Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and asked for the decision to be made public, according to documents seen by Reuters.

Match Group, which owns the popular dating service Tinder, filed a complaint with the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) in 2020 alleging that Apple had violated Dutch antitrust laws by forcing Match to use Apple's in-app payment systems and pay commissions to Apple.

In the letter filed on Friday, Match said it believes that enough time has passed that the Dutch regulator is legally required to have reached a decision. The company asked the regulator to adopt a decision and make it known to Match within two weeks.

The ACM did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment outside of normal business hours.

