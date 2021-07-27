Mattel expects strong holiday season after Barbie boosts quarterly sales

Barbie dolls are displayed inside a showroom at a Mattel office in Hong Kong January 12, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

July 27 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc (MAT.O) on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected 40% jump in quarterly sales on robust demand for its Barbie and Hot Wheels brands, and said it expected healthy holiday season demand despite upcoming price hikes.

The California-based company's shares rose 5% in extended trading after Mattel also reported a surprise quarterly profit.

Barbie sales have surged in the last year as people turned to the iconic dolls to keep their children entertained during pandemic-led lockdowns.

Mattel's push to make Barbie more diverse with dolls based on different role models and professions has also struck a chord with customers. Earlier this month, the company unveiled a doll based on Japan's four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka. read more

"It's more than a doll. It's a cultural icon and we continue to stay culturally relevant," Chief Executive Officer Ynon Kreiz told Reuters.

Kreiz said Barbie content on Netflix and an upcoming movie starring Margot Robbie would help maintain the brand's popularity in the coming months, while a new Hot Wheels video game would do the same for the toy car brand.

Overall gross billings for Barbie, Mattel's biggest brand, jumped 46% to $291.3 million in the second quarter, while Hot Wheels' billings surged 67% to $227.4 million.

In comparison, Hasbro Inc (HAS.O) reported a 54% jump in quarterly revenue on Monday helped by demand for role-playing games and toys based on popular Marvel movie characters. read more

"We do feel very good about the upcoming holiday season," Mattel's Kreiz said, despite the company raising prices in the second half of the year to cover higher commodity and transportation costs.

Mattel reported second-quarter total net sales of $1.03 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $878.8 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, Mattel reported a profit of 3 cents per share, compared with estimates of a loss of 5 cents per share.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

