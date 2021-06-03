McConnell says Republicans hoping for infrastructure deal with Biden

U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell said on Thursday that Republicans are still hoping to reach a bipartisan agreement with President Joe Biden on an infrastructure package of "maybe $1 trillion" that would be fully paid for.

"I don't know whether we're going to reach an agreement or not," McConnell said during an appearance in Paducah, Kentucky.

He spoke a day after Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito met Biden on infrastructure at the White House. McConnell said he talked to Capito before and after the meeting.

