Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

McDonald's expands loyalty program to some New York City customers

2 minute read

A McDonald's restaurant sign is seen in San Diego, California March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) expanded its MyMcDonald's Rewards program to some New York City customers on Wednesday, according to emails received by local users of its app.

The Chicago-based chain started testing the loyalty program, which lets subscribers earn points they can redeem on burgers and fries, late last year in a few markets.

The company plans to expand the program nationally in the United States through the second half of this year, Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski said during a June 2 conference at investment firm Bernstein, according to a transcript.

"We've been really pleased with what we've seen in Phoenix and New England where we've tested it," he said, with the tests aimed at making sure the program worked without slowing down drive-through operations.

He said McDonald's expects to have rolled out the program in its six biggest markets - including the U.S., Canada and possibly Germany - by the end of 2022.

"Loyalty becomes the gateway to knowing your customer," he said, adding the U.S. market will let the company see how much the program can boost sales.

Reporting by Hilary Russ

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 1:55 PM UTCFed expected to signal start of monetary policy shift debate

Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday are expected to at least flag the pending start of talks about when and how to exit from the crisis-era policies the U.S. central bank put in place at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

BusinessExorbitant lumber, scarce materials hampering U.S. homebuilding
BusinessGoogle must face shareholder lawsuit claiming it hid security risks
BusinessPre-Fed jitters keep S&P 500, Nasdaq below record highs at open
BusinessApple's Cook says proposed EU tech rules threaten security of iPhones