Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

McDonald's shuts some Indonesia outlets over BTS meal frenzy

2 minute read

McDonald's (MCD.N) was forced to briefly shut some outlets in Indonesia earlier this week when the launch of a limited edition meal inspired by K-pop group BTS sparked frenzied excitement and fears of coronavirus contagion.

Videos shared with Reuters showed scenes of chaos on Wednesday, with upturned tables and chairs and delivery riders massing inside and outside of restaurants, prompting concerns about super-spreader events in a country with one of Asia's most stubborn COVID-19 outbreaks.

1/6

Food delivery drivers crowd in a McDonald's restaurant and wait for BTS meal orders in Bogor, Indonesia, June 9, 2021 in this picture obtained from social media. SOFYAN SHAH RADAR BOGOR/via REUTERS

There have been big BTS buildups elsewhere, including the Philippines, where a special app has been created and videos have appearing on social media apps like TikTok, of McDonald's staff in multiple outlets mimicking the boy band's moves.

McDonald's will release The BTS Meal next week, comprising nuggets, a soft drink fries and two dipping sauces.

ABS-CBN News in the Philippines quoted a McDonald's statement saying preparations were being made for high demand, including reinforcement of safety protocols.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 2:15 PM UTCJapan minister denies officials asked adviser to contact Toshiba shareholders

Japan's trade minister on Friday denied his officials directed an adviser to lean on Toshiba Corp's (6502.T) foreign shareholders to ensure management won a key vote on board membership last year.

BusinessWall Street inches higher as inflation fears fade
BusinessEXCLUSIVE Biden considers giving refiners relief from U.S. biofuel laws, sources say
BusinessBoeing offloads unclaimed 737 MAX jets as air travel recovers - WSJ
BusinessGameStop lures Amazon talent with grand plans and no frills