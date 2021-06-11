McDonald's shuts some Indonesia outlets over BTS meal frenzy

McDonald's (MCD.N) was forced to briefly shut some outlets in Indonesia earlier this week when the launch of a limited edition meal inspired by K-pop group BTS sparked frenzied excitement and fears of coronavirus contagion.

Videos shared with Reuters showed scenes of chaos on Wednesday, with upturned tables and chairs and delivery riders massing inside and outside of restaurants, prompting concerns about super-spreader events in a country with one of Asia's most stubborn COVID-19 outbreaks.

1/6 Food delivery drivers crowd in a McDonald's restaurant and wait for BTS meal orders in Bogor, Indonesia, June 9, 2021 in this picture obtained from social media. SOFYAN SHAH RADAR BOGOR/via REUTERS Read More

There have been big BTS buildups elsewhere, including the Philippines, where a special app has been created and videos have appearing on social media apps like TikTok, of McDonald's staff in multiple outlets mimicking the boy band's moves.

McDonald's will release The BTS Meal next week, comprising nuggets, a soft drink fries and two dipping sauces.

ABS-CBN News in the Philippines quoted a McDonald's statement saying preparations were being made for high demand, including reinforcement of safety protocols.

