McKinsey's Paris office searched by authorities - reports

The logo of consulting firm McKinsey and Company is seen at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech,in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS, May 24 (Reuters) - Authorities carried out a search on Tuesday at the Paris office of U.S. management consultancy McKinsey, reported Le Parisien paper and Agence France Presse (AFP).

Officials at McKinsey could not be immediately reached for a comment on the situation.

In April, French President Emmanuel Macron had confirmed that a preliminary investigation linked to tax fraud had been launched into the French arm of McKinsey by France's PNF national financial prosecution office. read more

McKinsey had said at the time that it would continue to respond to all questions that French authorities may have and that it respects French fiscal and social laws and regulations.

Reporting by Paris Newsroom; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

