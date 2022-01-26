Activision Blizzard says could not reach deal with union at Raven studio

The Activision booth is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake/File Photo

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) said on Tuesday that it was unable to reach agreement with the Communications Workers of America as the union seeks recognition of a unit at its Raven studio.

The U.S. video game company said in a statement that it expects the CWA to file a petition with U.S. National Labor Relations Board for a union election at the studio.

Microsoft announced its plans to acquire Activision last week.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.