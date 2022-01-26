Media & Telecom1 minute read
Activision Blizzard says could not reach deal with union at Raven studio
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) said on Tuesday that it was unable to reach agreement with the Communications Workers of America as the union seeks recognition of a unit at its Raven studio.
The U.S. video game company said in a statement that it expects the CWA to file a petition with U.S. National Labor Relations Board for a union election at the studio.
Microsoft announced its plans to acquire Activision last week.
Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Sandra Maler
