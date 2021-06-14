Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Lifestyle

Actor Ned Beatty has died at age 83 - media

2 minute read

Actors Ned Beatty (L) and Alan Cumming arrive at Film Independent's Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California February 24, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo

Hollywood actor Ned Beatty, known for roles in the movies Deliverance, Superman and Network, has died at the age of 83, media reports said on Sunday.

The Oscar-nominated actor died of natural causes at his Los Angeles home, his daughter Blossom Beatty told The Hollywood Reporter. His agency Shelter Entertainment Group later confirmed the news to other media.

"Ned passed away from natural causes Sunday morning, surrounded by his family and loved ones," Shelter Entertainment Group Talent Manager Deborah Miller said in a statement quoted by CNN.

A native of Louisville, Kentucky, Beatty started his career in theater before landing his first role in the movie Deliverance, opposite Burt Reynolds, Jon Voight and Ronny Coxin. The movie told a chilling tale of a canoe trip gone bad in rural Georgia.

Beatty was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1976 as TV chairman Arthur Jensen in Network and has been a part of more than 150 movies and TV shows.

The actor is survived by his wife, Sandra Johnson, and eight children.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Lifestyle

Lifestyle · 8:28 AM UTCRenew tradition every day: Bottura's recipe for Ferrari's new restaurant

Food by triple Michelin starred chef Massimo Bottura will be served next to Ferrari engines when the car company relaunches the restaurant in Maranello where founder Enzo Ferrari once dined with friends and Formula 1 stars.

LifestyleWasabi the Pekingese wins Westminster Dog Show in New York
LifestyleFerrari's fashions reveal high-performance fabrics with 'couture touch'
LifestyleBox Office: 'In the Heights' Disappoints With $11 Million Opening Weekend
LifestyleUK’s queen joined by cousin for ‘Trooping the Colour’ event