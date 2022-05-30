Ad group S4 Capital posts 35% first quarter gross profit growth

Sir Martin Sorrell walks down Whitehall, as a meeting takes place addressing the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak, at Cabinet Office in London, Britain March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell's digital advertising group S4 Capital (SFOR.L) reported a 34.5% rise in first-quarter gross profit and reiterated its full-year outlook, saying it expected robust demand despite forecasts of slowing global economic growth.

The British-listed group reiterated its profit growth target of 25%. "Despite the slowdown in forecasts for global GDP growth in 2022 and 2023, demand for digital advertising and marketing transformation is forecast to expand at 10-15% per annum," it said.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey

