ADNOC, Borealis sign $6.2 billion partnership deal to expand facility - media office

A general view of ADNOC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil company (ADNOC) has signed a $6.2 billion partnership with Austrian plastics group Borealis, the Abu Dhabi media office said on Monday.

The deal will see the expansion of the Borouge facility in Ruwais, near Abu Dhabi, to become the world's largest single-site polyolefin complex, the media office added.

Reporting by Moataz Abdel Rahiem, Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Lina Najem, Kirsten Donovan

