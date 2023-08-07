Altice's Drahi says Portugal corruption probe is a "shock," sees no impact on operations

Patrick Drahi, the founder and controlling shareholder of telecoms and cable firm Altice, arrives for a hearing on the concentration of media ownership in the country, at the French Senate in Paris, France, February 2, 2022. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura/File Photo

PARIS, Aug 7 (Reuters) - French-Israeli telecoms billionaire Patrick Drahi told debt investors on Monday that he felt "shocked" and "betrayed" by an ongoing corruption probe in Portugal, but that it would have no impact on Altice International's results.

"This has come as a shock and as a huge disappointment to me," he said in a call in his first public comments on the probe, which led to his right-hand man and Altice co-founder Armando Pereira to be placed under house arrest last month.

"If these allegations are true, I feel betrayed and deceived by a small group of individuals, including one of our oldest colleagues."

The probe came at a tricky time for Drahi, who needs to manage the mountain of debt he built his empire on at a time of increasing interest rates.

Drahi, who said on Monday that he trusted Altice's governance and management, added that he wanted to be fully transparent with debt holders. He stressed that the judicial probe was limited to Portugal.

A Portuguese court last month ordered Pereira be placed under house arrest while an investigation into alleged corruption at the group's local subsidiary is conducted, his lawyer said at the time.

Pereira, regarded as Drahi's most trusted lieutenant, has denied any wrongdoing. Altice launched an internal investigation. Portuguese police have said the investigation focused on suspicions that the group's procurement process was rigged.

"It is very unpleasant to see the name of corruption next to our group," Drahi said.

"We acted immediately," he said, while adding that the case would have no impact on cash or liquidity and that the 2023 guidance was unchanged.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Writing by Ingrid Melander, editing by Silvia Aloisi

