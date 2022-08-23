1 minute read
Altice's French telecoms arm replaces CEO -Les Echos
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
PARIS, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Altice Europe's French telecoms business SFR has replaced its chief executive, daily Les Echos reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo to staff by the unlisted group's billionaire boss and owner Patrick Drahi.
SFR Chief Executive Gregory Rabuel will be replaced by the company's current media head, Arthur Dreyfus, the report said.
Altice did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.