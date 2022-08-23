Altice's French telecoms arm replaces CEO -Les Echos

Logos of French telecoms operator SFR are pictured on a shop in Niort, France, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Altice Europe's French telecoms business SFR has replaced its chief executive, daily Les Echos reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo to staff by the unlisted group's billionaire boss and owner Patrick Drahi.

SFR Chief Executive Gregory Rabuel will be replaced by the company's current media head, Arthur Dreyfus, the report said.

Altice did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.