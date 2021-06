A zoomed illustration image of a man looking at a computer monitor showing the logo of Amazon is seen in Vienna November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

U.S. online giant Amazon and France's Canal+ television group have won main TV rights for French League 1 soccer until 2024 for 663 million euros ($802.23 million), French media reported on Friday.

French radio RMC reported earlier on its website that Amazon had made a bid for the TV rights.

($1 = 0.8264 euros)

