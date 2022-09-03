1 minute read
Amazon says 'Lord of the Rings' prequel sets Prime Video viewership record
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LOS ANGELES, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said on Saturday that its pricey "Lord of the Rings" prequel series was watched by more than 25 million viewers around the world on its first day, a record debut for a Prime Video streaming series.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.