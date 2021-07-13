Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Amazon prices French soccer channel at 12.99 euros per month

The logo of streaming service Amazon Prime Video is seen in this illustration picture taken March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Illustration/File Photo

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - Amazon Prime members in France will be able to pay 12.99 euros ($15.34) per month to watch more than 300 exclusive Ligue 1 Uber Eats soccer matches on the U.S. online giant's new channel from next month, it said on Tuesday.

Amazon (AMZN.O), which already shows Premier League soccer games in England, has been ramping up its sports streaming worldwide, with its new Prime Video Ligue 1 channel marking its incursion into French soccer.

"Beginning Aug. 6, Prime Video Ligue 1 will exclusively broadcast 8 matches per week of all match-rounds of Ligue 1 Uber Eats per season for three years, including the ten top pick matches of each season," Amazon said in a statement.

"We think it is a fair price. It will make watching soccer accessible both in terms of costs and usage", Alex Green, Managing Director of Prime Video Sport Europe, told Reuters.

Last month, Amazon secured the rights to broadcast over 300 Ligue 1 games per season, or the bulk of the competition, its largest investment to date in sporting rights in Europe. read more

According to several sources, Amazon agreed to pay 259 million euros per season for the rights.

($1 = 0.8469 euros)

Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Dominique Vidalon Editing by GV De Clercq and Mark Potter

