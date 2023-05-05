AMC Entertainment beats estimates for quarterly revenue















May 5 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N) beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue on Friday, as a string of hit films including the latest installment of Marvel's "Ant-Man" drove more moviegoers to theaters.

Shares of the Leawood, Kansas-based company, which operates over 900 theaters globally, rose nearly 4% in trading after the bell.

To attract more audiences to its theaters, AMC in February started a new program where it provides moviegoers with multiple seating options to meet their viewing preferences.

Revenue for the quarter was $954.4 million, compared with analysts' expectation of $948.5 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net loss attributable to AMC Entertainment Holdings was $235.5 million, or 17 cents per share, during the quarter ended March 31 from a loss of $337.4 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva











