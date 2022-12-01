AMC Networks expects to incur up to $475 mln in restructuring charge















Dec 1 (Reuters) - AMC Networks Inc (AMCX.O) Thursday estimated it would incur $350 to $475 million in pre-tax charges related to its restructuring plan announced on Nov. 28, according to a regulatory filing.

The media company behind such hits as "The Walking Dead" and the Anne Rice catalog, said it would cut about 20% of its U.S. workforce as it adjusts to the declining number of cable subscribers and a cooling economy.

Christina Spade, who served as CEO since September, stepped down this week.

Cord cutting and a gloomy advertising market have weighed on the company's business, with shares down 42% year to date.

Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; editing by Diane Craft and Stephen Coates











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.