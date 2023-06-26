America Movil announces foreign debt offering of up to 20 bln pesos

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim addresses the audience during the Fundacion Telmex Mexico Siglo XXI (Telmex Foundation Mexico XXI Century) in Mexico City, Mexico, September 2, 2022. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, June 26 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil, controlled by the family of tycoon Carlos Slim, announced the launch of a foreign debt public offering of up to 20 billion pesos ($1.17 billion), the company said in a statement on Monday.

The issuance will take place on July 6, part of a five-year overall 130 billion peso debt program, according to the company.

Fitch Ratings assigned an international scale rating of A- and a national scale rating of AAA(mex) to America Movil's senior unsecured notes due 2031, the agency said in a separate statement.

Fitch expects proceeds from the offering will be used to refinance short-term debt as well as other corporate purposes, including environmental and social projects.

($1 = 17.1339 Mexican pesos)

