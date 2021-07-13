Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
America Movil Q2 net profit more than doubles to 42.8 bln pesos

The logo of America Movil is pictured on the wall of a reception area in the company's corporate offices in Mexico City, Mexico, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, July 13 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil (AMXL.MX) reported on Tuesday that its second quarter net profit more than doubled from a year earlier, boosted by foreign exchange gains.

The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, said profit surged to 42.8 billion pesos ($2.1 billion) from 19.5 billion pesos a year ago, according to a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

The Mexican peso appreciated 2.4% in the quarter against the U.S. dollar.

The company's revenues rose 0.4% to 252.5 billion pesos from 251.58 billion pesos during the year-earlier period.

EBITDA was 84.9 billion pesos, an increase of 2.8% in nominal terms compared to the second quarter of the previous year, the company said.

America Movil's operating income was up 9.3% to 44.7 billion pesos in nominal terms.

The company added 4.2 million wireless subscribers in the quarter.

($1= 19.9470 pesos at end-June)

