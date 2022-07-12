America Movil Q2 net profit slides 68% to 13.683 bln pesos

The logo of America Movil is pictured on the wall at a reception area in the company's corporate offices, in Mexico City, Mexico January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

MEXICO CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil (AMXL.MX) reported on Tuesday that its second quarter net profit plunged 68% to 13.683 billion pesos ($679 million) compared with the same period a year earlier.

The company's revenues rose 3.3% to 217.391 billion pesos from 210.396 billion pesos during the year-earlier period.

($1 = 20.1335 Mexican pesos at end-June)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.