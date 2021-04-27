Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Media & TelecomAmerica Movil reports net profit of 1.81 bln pesos in first quarter

Reuters
1 minute read

The logo of America Movill is seen on the wall at the company's corporate offices in Mexico City, Mexico March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil (AMXL.MX) on Tuesday said net profit rose to 1.81 billion pesos ($88.7 million) in the first quarter, compared to a loss of 28.9 billion pesos for the same period a year earlier.

The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, reported revenue of 248.19 billion pesos, about 0.8% less than the same period a year earlier.

($1= 20.4200 pesos at end-March)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Media & Telecom

Media & Telecom · 9:21 PM UTCGoogle sales top estimates on ad surge; Alphabet plans $50 billion buyback

Google parent Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) on Tuesday beat quarterly revenue estimates and announced a $50 billion share buyback as the recovering economy and surging use of online services combined to accelerate its advertising and cloud businesses.

Media & TelecomPinterest's user growth slows as pandemic curbs ease
Media & TelecomFacebook reveals new features for creators to earn money from ecommerce sales
Media & TelecomSpotify launches podcast subscription platform to challenge Apple
Media & TelecomNetflix joins virtual YouTuber boom