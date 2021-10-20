Skip to main content

America Movil says ready to launch 5G in Mexico; plans to sell Tracfone this year

The logo of America Movil is pictured on the wall of a reception area in the company's corporate offices in Mexico City, Mexico, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil said on Wednesday that it was "ready" to launch a 5G market in Mexico and that it expects to close a deal to sell its Tracfone unit before year-end.

Executives were speaking in a call with analysts after the company on Tuesday reported a 16% drop in third-quarter net profit. read more

