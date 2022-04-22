Anti-monopoly agency examines merger of telco units of Ooredo, CK Hutchison

The company logo of CK Hutchison Holdings is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong, China March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

JAKARTA, April 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia's anti-monopoly agency KPPU said on Friday it would analyse the merger of local telecoms units of Qatar's Ooredoo (ORDS.QA) and Hong Kong's CK Hutchison (0001.HK) for 90 days to determine if the transaction harms fair business competition.

The agency said in a statement it would look at several aspects including barriers to market entry and potential anti-competitive behaviour. Indonesia's communication ministry approved the $6 billion merger in January. read more

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo

