Apple mulls bidding for English football streaming rights - Bloomberg News















March 23 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is considering bidding for streaming rights of a range of English football games, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the situation.

The rights under consideration would allow Apple to show Premier League games in the UK, as well as lower league matches run by the English Football League, the report said.

Sports remains one of the biggest attractions for live viewing as U.S. audiences increasingly switch from pay TV subscriptions to streaming apps.

Last year, major League Soccer and Apple TV had announced a partnership that will see every game streamed on the app for the next decade.

The move is also part of Apple's bid to popularize its streaming service Apple TV+, known for hits like "Ted Lasso" and "The Morning Show".

The company was planning to spend $1 billion a year to produce movies that will be released in theaters, according to another Bloomberg report on Thursday.

Apple approached film studios about partnering to release a few titles in theaters this year and a slate of more films in the future, the report said.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the reports, while the Premier League declined to comment.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Eva Mathews; Editing by Arun Koyyur











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.