The company logo for AT&T is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. telecom company AT&T Inc (T.N) said on Wednesday it added 880,000 monthly paying phone subscribers in the fourth quarter.

The company also said it ended 2021 with 73.8 million global subscribers on its streaming services HBO and HBO Max.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

