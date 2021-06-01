Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Media & Telecom

AT&T-Discovery media company to be called Warner Bros. Discovery

Helen Coster
1 minute read

AT&T logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed Discovery and Warner Media logos in this illustration taken May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

AT&T (T.N) and Discovery Inc (DISCA.O) said on Tuesday that their recently announced standalone global entertainment and media business would be named Warner Bros. Discovery.

The companies said in May that they would combine content from WarnerMedia - including the Harry Potter and Batman franchises, news network CNN and sports programming - and Discovery's unscripted home, cooking and nature and science shows from lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Media & Telecom

Media & Telecom · 11:12 AM UTCDaimler to pay Nokia patent fees, ending German legal spat

Daimler (DAIGn.DE) has agreed to pay Nokia (NOKIA.HE) for using its patents, ending a row that highlighted a battle between tech and car companies over royalties for key technologies.

Media & TelecomAT&T-Discovery media company to be called Warner Bros. Discovery
Media & TelecomBox Office: 'A Quiet Place Part II' Sets Pandemic Record With $48 Million Debut
Media & TelecomTwitter testing ads on Fleets to catch up to Snap, Facebook
Media & TelecomAmerican Tower sees newly-bought Telxius masts earning $280 mln in 2021