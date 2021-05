The company logo for AT&T is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

AT&T Inc (T.N) is in talks to combine content assets with Discovery Inc (DISCA.O), Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

AT&T and Discovery did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

