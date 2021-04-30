Skip to main content

Media & TelecomAT&T shareholders vote against approving executive compensation

ReutersSheila Dang
1 minute read

The company logo for AT&T is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

AT&T Inc(T.N) shareholders on Friday voted against a measure to approve executive compensation, according to preliminary voting results from the company's annual meeting.

AT&T did not give a number for the opposing votes, but said preliminary results showed 49% were cast in favor of approving executive compensation.

The total compensation package for Jason Kilar, chief executive of AT&T's media unit WarnerMedia, was more than $52 million, more than double the $21 million for AT&T CEO John Stankey, according to the company's proxy statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Media & Telecom

Media & Telecom · April 29, 2021 · 8:48 PM UTCEXCLUSIVE Forbes pursues SPAC talks amid new takeover interest -sources

Business news and information publisher Forbes Media LLC is in talks to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) as it attracts new acquisition interest, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Media & TelecomComcast beats quarterly revenue estimates fueled by broadband demand
Media & TelecomFacebook to pay $5 mln to local journalists in newsletter push
Media & TelecomMalaysian teen slams rape jokes by teacher in viral video, vows to #MakeSchoolASaferPlace
Media & TelecomAustralian mining magnate loses copyright battle with Twisted Sister