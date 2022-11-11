Australian telecom firms fined $22.1 mln for inaccurate internet speed claims















Nov 11 (Reuters) - Three Australian telecom firms have been ordered by a court to pay a collective A$33.5 million ($22.08 million) for making misleading claims about internet speed, the country's competition regulator said on Friday.

Telstra (TLS.AX), TPG Telecom (TPG.AX) and Optus, a unit of Singapore Telecommunications (STEL.SI) were among the telecom firms fined.

($1 = 1.5175 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.