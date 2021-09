A man looks at his phone as he walks past a Telstra logo adorning a phone booth in the central business district (CBD) of Sydney in Australia, February 13, 2018. Picture taken February 13, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Australian telecom Telstra (TLS.AX) on Thursday announced its T25 strategy to accelerate growth, under which it aims to extend 5G coverage to 95% of the Australian population.

The strategy will commence from July 1, 2022, the company said.

Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

