Media & Telecom
German publisher Axel Springer to acquire news website Politico
Aug 26 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer said on Thursday it will acquire U.S political news website Politico, including the remaining 50% share of its joint venture Politico Europe.
Politico was expected to fetch $1 billion, according to a New York Times report before the deal was announced, which cited sources. (https://nyti.ms/3DkIyy8)
Robert Allbritton, founder of Politico, will continue as publisher of Politico and Protocol following the deal, which is expected to close by end of this year.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.