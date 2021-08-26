Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Media & Telecom

German publisher Axel Springer to acquire news website Politico

1 minute read

The logo of German publisher Axel Springer is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Berlin July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

Aug 26 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer said on Thursday it will acquire U.S political news website Politico, including the remaining 50% share of its joint venture Politico Europe.

Politico was expected to fetch $1 billion, according to a New York Times report before the deal was announced, which cited sources. (https://nyti.ms/3DkIyy8)

Robert Allbritton, founder of Politico, will continue as publisher of Politico and Protocol following the deal, which is expected to close by end of this year.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Media & Telecom

Media & Telecom · August 25, 2021 · 6:57 PM UTC

OnlyFans reverses ban on posting 'sexually explicit' content

OnlyFans, an online subscription platform known for adult content, on Wednesday scrapped its planned policy that would have prohibited users from posting any material containing "sexually explicit conduct."

Media & Telecom
Universal Music sees revenue growth, dividend payouts after listing
Media & Telecom
Google brings Samsung 5G modem tech to U.S. market with new Pixel phone -sources
Media & Telecom
Man photographed as naked baby on Nirvana album cover sues for 'sexual exploitation'
Media & Telecom
German publisher Axel Springer to acquire news website Politico