Belarus brands US broadcaster Radio Liberty as extremist

MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Belarus' interior ministry said on Thursday it has added United States broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty to its list of extremist organisations.

The move, which comes amid heightened tensions between the Minsk government and the West, means that Belarusians who subscribe to RFE/RL online could face up to six years in prison.

