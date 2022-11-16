Berlusconi-backed MFE profit plunges hit by ad slowdown, rising costs















MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Italy's top commercial broadcaster MediaForEurope (MFE) (MFEB.MI) said on Wednesday its operating profit fell by 65% in the first nine months, hit by shrinking advertising sales in its domestic market and higher costs.

Previously known as Mediaset and controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, MFE reported a group operating profit of 97.6 million euros ($101.3 million), compared with 275 million euros in January-September 2021.

That was slightly ahead of an analyst consensus provided by the company of 95.5 million euros.

MFE said advertising sales in its core domestic market fell by 2.5% to 1.31 billion euros in the first nine months as the macroeconomic environment worsened amid Europe's energy crisis after the post-pandemic rebound.

Costs in Italy rose by 5.7% to 1.32 billion euro in the January-September period.

However, the company said it was confident of achieving "positive" annual results and pointed to a "resilient performance" of its domestic advertising business so far in the last quarter of the year.($1 = 0.9635 euros)

