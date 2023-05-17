Bezeq Israel Telecom Q1 profit flat amid fast fibre network roll-out















JERUSALEM, May 17 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom (BEZQ.TA) reported flat quarterly profit on Wednesday, as its rapid fibre-optics network deployment continued to drive revenue.

Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, said it earned 321 million shekels ($88.5 million) excluding one-time items in the first quarter, versus 322 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2.4% to 2.31 billion, its highest quarterly revenue level since 2018, it said. Broadband internet revenue rose 10.4% as it reached 246,000 retail fibre customers at the end of March - which has grown to 263,000 currently.

It has 380,000 fibre customers including wholesale, while its network reaches 1.75 million households and expects to reach 2 million by the end of the year.

Bezeq is working with Nokia to provide broadband speeds of up to 25 gigabits per second and said it plans to offer 10 gigabits in 2024.

Its mobile phone unit Pelephone recorded a 22% drop in quarterly adjusted net profit to 43 million, while revenue rose 2.7% on higher roaming and 5G sales. Pelephone's subscriber base was flat at 2.585 million.

($1 = 3.6280 shekels)

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch











