Biden nominee for key China export post expects Huawei to remain blacklisted

A Huawei logo is seen at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, China February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's nominee to a post overseeing export policy on China said on Tuesday he sees Chinese telecoms firm Huawei (HWT.UL) as a national security threat and expects to keep the company on a trade blacklist unless "things change."

If confirmed as Under Secretary Of Commerce for Industry And Security, former Pentagon official Alan Estevez also pledged to "look at" China's Honor, a budget handset unit spun off of Huawei, following a report that U.S. officials were considering adding it to the blacklist.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Karen Freifeld, Editing by Chris Sanders and Sonya Hepinstall

