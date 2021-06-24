Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
BlackBerry first-quarter revenue beats expectations

The Blackberry logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a displayed stock graph in this illustration taken February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

June 24 (Reuters) - Canadian security software supplier Blackberry Ltd (BB.TO), beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, lifted by a rebound in demand for its QNX operating software and cybersecurity products.

Revenue fell to $174 million in the first quarter ended May 31 from $206 million a year earlier. However, it beat average analysts' estimate of $171.25 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reporting by Eva Mathews and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

