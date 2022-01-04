Bloomberg Media CEO Justin Smith steps down - WSJ

A New York Police Officer stands outside of Bloomberg headquarters in New York, New York, U.S., October, 25, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Bloomberg Media Chief Executive Officer Justin Smith is stepping down, effective immediately, to start a new media firm, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Scott Havens, Bloomberg Media's chief growth officer, will take on the role, the Journal reported, citing a statement from Michael Bloomberg, the founder of Bloomberg L.P.

Smith, who moved to Bloomberg from Atlantic Media in 2013, will remain at Bloomberg as an adviser in the coming months to assist with the transition, the Journal added.

Bloomberg Media did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Bloomberg Media competes with Reuters, the news division of Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO), in supplying news to media outlets.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

