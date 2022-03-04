1 minute read
Bloomberg News temporarily suspending work of its journalists inside Russia
March 4 (Reuters) - Bloomberg News said on Friday it was temporarily suspending the work of its journalists inside Russia, citing a new law that could mean jail for those found to be intentionally spreading "fake" news.
"The change to the criminal code, which seems designed to turn any independent reporter into a criminal purely by association, makes it impossible to continue any semblance of normal journalism inside the country," Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait said in a statement.
Reporting by David Ljunggren, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien
