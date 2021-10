Brazil's Communications Minister Fabio Faria, is seen after a meeting with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and the heads of National Congress, the Supreme Court and governors, in Brasilia, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

SAO PAULO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian communications minister Fabio Faria said on Monday that the government has eliminated import tariffs on 20 types of information technology and telecom equipment.

Faria said on Twitter that portable radios, LCD and LED screens and internet routers were among the kinds of equipment affected by the measure.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Mark Porter

