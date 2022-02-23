Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Brazil's TIM sees double-digit EBITDA growth for 2022-2024 period

1 minute read

People walk in front of a Telecom Italia Mobile (TIM) store in downtown Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

SAO PAULO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom TIM SA (TIMS3.SA) announced on Wednesday its strategic long-term objectives for 2022-2024, saying it expects a yearly double-digit growth in its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization by the end of the period.

The company also sees an average double-digit growth in its services revenue by 2024, while its capital expenditure is estimated at 4.8 billion reais for 2022, totaling 14 billion reais by 2024.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters