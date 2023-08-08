Factbox: A breakdown of Patrick Drahi's $60 billion debt at Altice

An advertising board is seen during the first demonstration of the technology 5G in Lisbon, Portugal June 4, 2018. Picture taken June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante/File Photo

PARIS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - French-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi is facing renewed questions over the $60 billion pile of debt that allowed him to build his media and telecoms empire, after a corruption probe targeting his most trusted lieutenant shook his Altice group.

Spread across three separate entities, all controlled by Drahi, parts of the debt will soon have to be refinanced and maturities extended in the context of rising interest rates.

The debt burden is distributed as follows:

ALTICE INTERNATIONAL: net debt of 8.6 billion euros ($9.45 billion) at end of June.

* The smallest of the three Altice group entities is home to Portugal's biggest telecoms firm and has a net leverage ratio of 4.8 times core operating profits.

* The unit is at the centre of a corruption probe in Portugal which led to right-hand man and Altice co-founder Armando Pereira being placed under house arrest last month.

* Altice International faces large maturities starting in 2025 and amounting to 2.13 billion euros in 2027 alone.

* Moody's, which cut Altice International's long-term debt rating to B3 from B2 in June, said last month that the probe created "uncertainty that is likely to affect investors' confidence" as the group faces close to 800 million euros of debt repayment in 2025.

* S&P revised its outlook on the entity from negative to stable in April after Altice International posted "solid" growth in sales and core operating profits.

ALTICE FRANCE: net debt of 23.9 billion euros ($26.17 billion) at end of June.

* Home to France's second-biggest telecoms firm SFR, Altice France's debt reflects net leverage of 6.3 times the entity's yearly core operating profits.

* The next sizable repayment is due in 2025, with 1.64 billion euros worth of secured bonds and secured loans.

* The biggest maturities are due from 2027, starting with 5.4 billion euros of repayments and peaking at 9 billion euros the year after.

* S&P and Moody's both recently downgraded Altice France's long-term debt rating, respectively to B- and B3 within the speculative range, citing the higher cost of refinancing in a context of rising interest rates and a weaker than expected operating performance.

ALTICE USA: consolidated net debt of $24.5 billion at end of June

* The New York-listed Altice entity has the highest net leverage ratio of the three, at 6.8 times its core operating profits at end of June.

* The next sizable maturity is due in 2025 with $1.6 billion worth of debt to be repaid then, before the $6 billion and $5.4 billion of repayments due in 2027 and 2028 respectively.

* S&P downgraded Altice USA's long-term debt rating three times in less than a year, lastly to B from B+ in March. The credit rating firm warned it could lower the rating further if the net leverage ratio rose above 7 times core operating profits or if free operating cash flow turned negative.

($1 = 0.9132 euros)

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Conor Humphries

