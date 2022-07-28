Britain's BT returns to revenue growth, reaffirms guidance

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - BT Group (BT.L) met market expectations on Thursday with a 1% increase in revenue for the three months to end-June, helped by price rises and improved trading in its consumer division and Openreach networks.

Britain's biggest mobile and broadband company reported core earnings of 1.9 billion pounds ($2.3 billion), up 2%, on revenue of 5.1 billion pounds, and said it remained confident about its outlook.

($1 = 0.8210 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.