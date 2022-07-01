BT and Amazon share UK rights to European soccer

Logo of British Telecom (BT) is displayed outside a store in London, Britain, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Amazon.com will show European Champion's League soccer in Britain alongside BT (BT.L), which agreed a 305 million pounds ($368 million) deal to show the majority of matches for three seasons until 2027.

Amazon.com will broadcast top pick matches every Tuesday from 2024, its managing director of sport said on Twitter.

BT, which will share the costs with Warner Bros Discovery once a joint venture between the companies is completed, said its outlook for the 2023 financial year was unchanged.

The telecoms group said it would show 533 of the 550 games available for three seasons from 2024, comprising the majority of UEFA Champions Leagues games, plus all the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Conference League.

($1 = 0.8290 pounds)

Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.