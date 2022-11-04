British PM Sunak expected to shelve plans to privatise Channel 4 -FT

The logo of Channel 4 Television is seen at its studios in London, after the government decided to privatise the publicly-owned broadcaster, in London, Britain, April 5, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Nov 4 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to put off the proposed privatisation of publicly-owned broadcaster Channel 4, Financial Times reported on Friday.

The Prime Minister's office has signalled the decision to drop the sale to the TV industry and parliament as he reviews campaign pledges and decides whether it is the right time to take them forward to streamline a packed legislative schedule, the report said.

Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue

