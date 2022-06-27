British telecom groups agree to government's cost-of-living plans

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - British broadband companies and mobile operators have committed to allow struggling customers to move to cheaper packages without charge, the government said on Monday, as part of its efforts to ease a growing cost-of-living crisis.

Other commitments taken by companies such as BT (BT.L), Virgin Media O2, Vodafone (VOD.L) and Sky included agreeing manageable payment plans, and options to improve existing low-cost offers and increase promotion of existing deals.

"This latest intervention means anyone struggling to pay their broadband or mobile bill as a result of global price rises can expect support from their provider if they ask for it," the government's department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said on Monday.

