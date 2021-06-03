Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Broadcom forecasts upbeat current-quarter sales on 5G ramp up

1 minute read

The Broadcom Limited company logo is shown outside one of their office complexes in Irvine, California, U.S., March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O) forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Thursday, as the semiconductor firm is set to benefit from the rising adoption of 5G technology.

As the global roll-out of 5G ramps up, strong demand for higher-priced chips used in smart phones will benefit Broadcom, which counts iPhone maker Apple Inc (AAPL.O) as a major customer.

The company, which makes chips for data centers and servers, estimates third-quarter revenue to be about $6.75 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $6.6 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue rose to $6.61 billion in the second quarter ended May 2, from $5.74 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $6.51 billion.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 7:45 PM UTCExclusive: U.S. to give ransomware hacks similar priority as terrorism

The U.S. Department of Justice is elevating investigations of ransomware attacks to a similar priority as terrorism in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline hack and mounting damage caused by cyber criminals, a senior department official told Reuters.

TechnologyWhite House warns companies to step up cybersecurity: 'We can't do it alone'
TechnologyTwitter begins rolling out subscription product to undo tweets, customize app
TechnologyFacebook ready to commit to clear ad data access for partners, French watchdog says
TechnologyTesla's China orders halved in May - The Information