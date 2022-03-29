Brookfield-Led consortium to buy Nielsen in $16 billion deal

A worker looks at a television during Black Friday sales at a Target store in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

March 29 (Reuters) - Nielsen Holdings said on Tuesday it would be acquired in an all-cash deal valued at $16 billion, including debt, by a group of private equity firms led by Brookfield Asset Management Inc and Elliott Management Corp.

The equity value of the deal is $10.06 billion.

The group will offer Nielsen $28 per Nielsen share, a premium of 22.5% to the stock's close on March 14, when reports of talks of a deal started.

The announcement comes after Nielsen initially said it had rejected a buyout deal valued at about $9.1 billion from a private equity consortium, saying its board determined the transaction would significantly undervalue the company. read more

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

